A list of powerful men linked to Jeffrey Epstein fuels conspiracy theories

By Leila Fadel,
Lisa Hagen
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:15 AM MST

The release of a list of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates has sparked a fresh round of conspiracy theories tied to the convicted sex trafficker.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Lisa Hagen
Lisa Hagen is a reporter at NPR, covering conspiracism and the mainstreaming of extreme or unconventional beliefs. She's interested in how people form and maintain deeply held worldviews, and decide who to trust.

