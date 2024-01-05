Was it a strong finish to the 2023 job market? The Labor Department has an answer
The Labor Department delivers its final jobs report of 2023 Friday morning. The job market held up well last year, despite rising interest rates.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Labor Department delivers its final jobs report of 2023 Friday morning. The job market held up well last year, despite rising interest rates.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.