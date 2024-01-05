Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA CEO days before court case begins

Longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre has resigned from the position just days before he and the organization are due in court to face charges of corruption. LaPierre had been the controversial face of a controversial organization for more than three decades.

Erik Uebelacker covers New York City for Courthouse News and joins Peter O’Dowd for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.