Supreme Court will rule on Trump's eligibility for state ballot
The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on the Colorado State Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on the Colorado State Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.