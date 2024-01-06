© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Supreme Court will rule on Trump's eligibility for state ballot

Published January 6, 2024 at 3:49 PM MST

The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on the Colorado State Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.

