What the rules of war say about Israel's attacks in Gaza
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to David Scheffer, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, about the limits of international laws governing how wars are fought.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to David Scheffer, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, about the limits of international laws governing how wars are fought.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.