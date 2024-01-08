© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
If Biden agrees to make immigration asylum and parole harder to obtain, what would that mean?

Published January 8, 2024 at 6:20 AM MST

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with New York Times immigration and Homeland Security reporter Hamed Aleaziz about what changes Republicans and Democrats want to make to the immigration system, including making asylum and ‘humanitarian parole’ harder to win, and what that would mean if agreed to and implemented.

