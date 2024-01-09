© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guantánamo Bay has been open for 22 years despite calls for its closure

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Christopher IntagliataGus ContrerasEmma Klein
Published January 9, 2024 at 2:41 PM MST

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Scott Roehm of the Center for Torture Victims about how Guantánamo Bay still is operating despite calls for its closure.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Gus Contreras
Emma Klein

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate