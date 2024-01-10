World War II-era munitions found at the bottom of the ocean off California coast
A trove of World War II munitions, including anti-submarine explosives, has been found on the seafloor off the coast of Southern California.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Copyright 2024 NPR
