SEC approves Bitcoin exchange-traded funds

Published January 11, 2024 at 6:33 AM MST
An advertisement for Bitcoin. (Kin Cheung/AP)
On Wednesday the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds to be offered by a select group of investment companies. It’s a big moment for crypto as the move makes it markedly easier to invest in Bitcoin. However, even with the green light from the SEC, the agency chair made it clear they are still very wary of crypto and its volatility.

Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent, joins host Deepa Fernandes to explain what this all means.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

