© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Older teens in Newark, N.J., will soon have a say in who runs their schools

Published January 12, 2024 at 3:10 AM MST

Anjali Krishmurthi, co-founder of VOTE16NJ, celebrates the historic decision to allow 16-year-olds in Newark the right to vote in school board elections.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate