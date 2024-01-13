Federal prosecutors seek the death penalty for Buffalo mass shooter
Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man who killed ten people in a racist attack on a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May, 2022.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man who killed ten people in a racist attack on a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May, 2022.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.