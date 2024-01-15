© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Breaking down some of the stakes for the Republicans with Iowa's caucuses

January 15, 2024

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor of the online magazine The Dispatch, about the conservative perspective on Monday's Iowa Caucuses.

