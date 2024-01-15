© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Israel, Gaza and the world marked 100 days of fighting since Oct. 7 attack

authorBy A Martínez,
Lauren Frayer
January 15, 2024 at 3:10 AM MST

It was a somber moment remembering the 23,000 people killed in Gaza following the Hamas attack on Israel which killed 1,200 people last October.

