© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

Morning news brief

authorBy Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 3:10 AM MST

Iowa Republicans hold first nominating contest in party's presidential race. It's been 100 days since Israel-Hamas war began. Guatemala's president is sworn in despite opponents' efforts to stop it.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
seeStoriesBy
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate