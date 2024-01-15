Morning news brief
Iowa Republicans hold first nominating contest in party's presidential race. It's been 100 days since Israel-Hamas war began. Guatemala's president is sworn in despite opponents' efforts to stop it.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Iowa Republicans hold first nominating contest in party's presidential race. It's been 100 days since Israel-Hamas war began. Guatemala's president is sworn in despite opponents' efforts to stop it.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.