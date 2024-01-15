© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The drugs that got more — and less — expensive this January

By Sydney Lupkin
Published January 15, 2024 at 3:18 PM MST

January is when drug makers typically hike their prices. This year, there's a mixed bag of price increases and a few notable declines, such as on some forms of insulin.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate