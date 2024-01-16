The Baltimore Sun has been sold to a conservative broadcast chief
Ownership of The Baltimore Sun is shifting from a global hedge fund known for cost-cutting to a local TV owner known for supporting conservative causes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Ownership of The Baltimore Sun is shifting from a global hedge fund known for cost-cutting to a local TV owner known for supporting conservative causes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.