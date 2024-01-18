Israel and Hamas battle it out near hospital refuge as fighting in southern Gaza intensifies

Intense fighting continues in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge at Nasser Medical Center in southern Gaza fled the area as Israeli forces focused their military campaign around the hospital complex.

We get the latest on the situation in Gaza from The New York Times reporter Adam Rasgon.

