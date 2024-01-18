Volunteer firefighters have been on the decline for decades. Wisconsin has a solution
A training programing for the state's high school students hopes to increase interest and provide needed firefighting skills
Copyright 2024 Wisconsin Public Radio
A training programing for the state's high school students hopes to increase interest and provide needed firefighting skills
Copyright 2024 Wisconsin Public Radio
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.