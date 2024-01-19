© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Why Puerto Rico has such deep support for the Palestinian cause

By Adrian Florido
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:34 PM MST

In Puerto Rico, solidarity with the cause of Palestinians runs deep, in large part because of their shared colonial histories and struggles for self-determination.

