© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Florida choir helps people with dementia find connection through music

By Kerry Sheridan
Published January 20, 2024 at 6:07 AM MST

A chorus of professional singers and people with dementia perform Western-themed songs as a part of a support group for people dealing with memory loss.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate