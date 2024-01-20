U.S. politicians sometimes offer recipes. One man puts them all to the test
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Bennett Rea about the real recipes he has tried from U.S. politicians. Rea's blog is called "Cookin' with Congress."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Bennett Rea about the real recipes he has tried from U.S. politicians. Rea's blog is called "Cookin' with Congress."
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.