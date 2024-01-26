Despite pressure from Trump, Senate border negotiations forge ahead
The Senate is on the verge of a bipartisan deal on immigration reform — one that Donald Trump opposes. Will Republicans defy the GOP's presidential frontrunner?
Copyright 2024 NPR
