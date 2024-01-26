Morning news brief
U.N court to issue a provisional order in genocide case. Senate border talks press on despite pressure from Trump. Biden administration announces pause in approvals of natural gas export facilities.
Copyright 2024 NPR
U.N court to issue a provisional order in genocide case. Senate border talks press on despite pressure from Trump. Biden administration announces pause in approvals of natural gas export facilities.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.