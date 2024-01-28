© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2023 tax statements will be sent out early next week

What do Trump's legal battles mean for the GOP race?

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published January 28, 2024 at 9:11 PM MST
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving ather first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving ather first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

As the curtain falls on the New Hampshire primary, Democrats and Republicans are looking ahead to South Carolina and Super Tuesday. 

And even though Nevada is next on the calendar, the nomination process there is looking unconventional for Republicans. 

GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump is still facing 91 criminal charges across four different court cases. 

What should we keep an eye out for in these primary races? And how are Trump’s legal troubles affecting his campaign and overall GOP strategy? 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Jorgelina Manna-Rea

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate