Growing divide between Biden and many Black clergy members over the war in Gaza
Is the war in Gaza — and the U.S.' unwavering support for Israel — becoming a wedge between Black voters and President Biden in the 2024 election?
Copyright 2024 NPR
Is the war in Gaza — and the U.S.' unwavering support for Israel — becoming a wedge between Black voters and President Biden in the 2024 election?
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.