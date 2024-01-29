© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2023 tax statements will be sent out early next week

North Korea steps up military maneuvers, cozies up to Russia and abandons goals for reunification

Published January 29, 2024 at 5:20 AM MST

North Korea has been testing more advanced missiles, sending munitions to Russia for its war against Ukraine and blowing up a long-standing statue symbolizing reunification with South Korea. What do all these maneuvers mean?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ankit Panda, Asia-Pacific expert and Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is the author of “Kim Jong Un and the Bomb: Survival and Deterrence in North Korea.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate