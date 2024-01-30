© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N. Scott Momaday, Pulitzer prize-winner and Native American literary great, dies

By Megan Kamerick
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:01 PM MST

Pulitzer prize winning author and scholar N. Scott Momaday has died. He's credited with starting the contemporary Native American literary movement.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Megan Kamerick

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate