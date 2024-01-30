N. Scott Momaday, Pulitzer prize-winner and Native American literary great, dies
Pulitzer prize winning author and scholar N. Scott Momaday has died. He's credited with starting the contemporary Native American literary movement.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Copyright 2024 NPR
