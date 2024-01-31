© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broadway legend Hinton Battle, who originally played Scarecrow in 'The Wiz', has died

By Megan Lim,
Tinbete Ermyas
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:39 PM MST

Broadway star Hinton Battle, who played the original Scarecrow at the 1978 "The Wiz", has died at 67. He was a three-time Tony Award winner.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Megan Lim
Tinbete Ermyas

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate