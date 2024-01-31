© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drones are everywhere: How they've changed combat and security

Published January 31, 2024 at 6:11 AM MST

The drone attack that killed three U.S. service members at a base in Jordan signals a shift in the access to military drones and how they are being used around the world.

Caitlin Lee, director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program at Rand, talks about the proliferation of drones and why the United States and others should try to limit access to drones.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate