French farmers protest blockades highways with tractors

Farmers protests are expanding across France, blocking major highways with convoys of tractors and edging closer to the capital.

Faced with soaring energy prices and regulations they say are ravaging them, farmers are demanding more flexible measures and an end to cheaper imports they cannot compete with.

NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.