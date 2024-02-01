© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The zero-proof movement goes beyond Dry January

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:18 AM MST
The Volstead in Philadelphia.
The Volstead in Philadelphia.

It’sFeb. 1. That,of course,means the end of Dry January —themovementtobe alcohol-freeforthefirst month of the year.

It’s a growing trend. One poll found that 21 percent of adults said they would be cutting back on drinking to begin 2024.

The popularity of Dry January is part of a larger zero-proof movement here in the U.S. Non-alcoholic sales totaled half a billion dollars in sales as of July 2023. Restaurants and bars are offering more mocktails on their menus. Even brands like Guinness and White Claw are adding non-alcoholic options to their lineups.

During the first year of the pandemic, alcohol sales saw the largest increase in over 50 years. Is the zero-proof movement a backlash to the boozy pandemic? Are non-alcoholic brews and bars here to stay?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Michelle Harven

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate