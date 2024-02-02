Culinary union prepares for strike on Monday as talks continue with a dozen casinos

Less than 10 days before the Super Bowl, the Culinary Union is preparing to strike against the resorts and casinos that still have not signed a new work contract for its employees.

The union's contract expired last summer. Since then, new contracts were negotiated with several casinos, including the "Big Three": Caesars, Wynn, and MGM. On Thursday, deals were made with Circa, The D, and Golden Gate Vegas, covering more than 780 hospitality workers.

But there are still about a dozen casinos who haven't struck deals, affecting about 5,000 workers.

“We’ve been working hard since last year to win historic contracts, but we aren’t done yet," said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. "It’s time for workers to get a fair contract and have security for themselves and their families. Corporations are making record profits and workers deserve to have record contracts.”

Union members have been making picket signs with the names of each employer that has not signed a new contract and plan a 36-hour "continuous picketing" event at all of those properties, starting Friday morning.

The Culinary Union said that wherever there is a picket line, they will be urging customers not to cross the line.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

