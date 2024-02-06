© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

There are some positive signs in the effort toward an Israel-Hamas ceasefire

By Greg Myre
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:16 PM MST

Hamas is responding to a ceasefire proposal in a "generally positive" way, Qatari mediators say — but there are still major sticking points.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate