© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

Conservapedia — the right-wing alternative to Wikipedia — is laced with falsehoods

Published February 7, 2024 at 6:40 AM MST

Did you know there is an ultra-conservative alternative to Wikipedia? Chances are you didn’t, but many on the right have used the website Conservapedia in the past as a reliable source for the information they share.

The online encyclopedia was founded by Andrew Schlafly, the son of the infamous conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

For more on the website, its ‘facts’ and its users, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Pam Vogel, senior adviser at non-profit media watchdog Media Matters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate