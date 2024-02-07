© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

House Republicans fail to impeach Mayorkas, Senate GOP pulls back from border deal

Published February 7, 2024 at 5:06 AM MST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes discuss the latest news in politics with strategists Bill Press and Alice Stewart, including what Republicans in Congress are saying about their leaders after failures to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday night and the demise of a bipartisan bill to secure the border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate