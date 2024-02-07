Morning news brief
Secretary of State Blinken is in Tel Aviv. House GOP fails to impeach Homeland Security chief over border crisis. Michigan court rules parents can share criminal responsibility for child's gun crime.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Secretary of State Blinken is in Tel Aviv. House GOP fails to impeach Homeland Security chief over border crisis. Michigan court rules parents can share criminal responsibility for child's gun crime.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.