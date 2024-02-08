© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Can Trump be removed from Colorado ballots? Supreme Court hears the case

Published February 8, 2024 at 6:06 AM MST

The Supreme Court is considering whether Colorado can disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot based on his actions in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes speak with Dahlia Lithwick. She writes about law and the courts for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

