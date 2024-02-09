© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

Trump wins Nevada caucus, Biden won't be charged for mishandling classified documents

Published February 9, 2024 at 6:06 AM MST

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Jane Clayson convene the weekly politics roundtable with Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston, to discuss what issues are motivating voters in the battleground state of Nevada, whether Congress will be able to pass military aid to Ukraine or Israel any time soon, and how a Justice Department special counsel’s decision not to charge President Biden with mishandling classified documents will resonate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate