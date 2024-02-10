Brock Purdy's big chance
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday when his 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The fact that he's made this far is a surprise. But not to him.
Copyright 2024 NPR
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday when his 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The fact that he's made this far is a surprise. But not to him.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.