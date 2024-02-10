Super Bowl 2024: The Kansas City Chiefs v. San Francisco 49ers

Updated February 11, 2024 at 4:04 PM ET

Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.

Things that make this year's game interesting

This year's game is a bit of a rematch: The Chiefs and the 49ers faced off four years ago. That year, Kansas City became champions for the first time in 50 years. San Francisco meanwhile, last won a Super Bowl in 1995 against the San Diego Chargers.

The firsts:

This is the first time a Super Bowl has been held in Nevada. (It's the Kansas City Chiefs fourth trip to the NFL championship game in the past five years.)

Tiësto was going to be the first in-game DJ at the Super Bowl, but had to cancel due to a family matter. This year's game may still have an in-house DJ; we'll keep you posted.

For the first time,one of the referees is a former Super Bowl player: Terry Killens.



The people:

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and head coach Kyle Shanahan have the chance to join their fathers as Super Bowl champions.

Katie Sower, the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl, has coached both of this year's teams.

Graduates of historically Black colleges and universities account for an outsized number of NFL Hall of Famers.The Chiefs' backup corner, Josh Williams, has dreams of joining their ranks.



The money:



The weird, wild and wonderful:

Who are you rooting for?

The Kansas City Chiefs!

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs fan Don Lobmeyer, of Wichita, Kansas poses for pictures ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 9, 2024.

Head to KCUR Kansas City for all best experience for Chiefs super fans!

The San Francisco 49ers!

PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images San Francisco 49ers fans cheer during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2024.

Head to KQED for all things 49ers!

Not sure who you're cheering for this year?

Here for the commercials, the half time show and the food?

We'll be here to keep you updated on the biggest moments of the game, the commercials and the halftime show, plus all the action happening in the stands, in the suites, at watch parties and around the country.

How to watch and stream the Super Bowl

Day: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Who's performing at the Super Bowl

PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images US singer and songwriter Usher is slated to take the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Before the game: Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, Oscar nominee Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful."

Halftime performer: Usher, baby! Following his own Vegas residency, which ran from summer 2022 through last December,his halftime set at this year's Super Bowl will also launch a new album called Coming Home, his first solo record in more than seven years. You can also watch his Tiny Desk concert, home of the "watch this" meme.

We'll be updating this page with the latest coverage throughout the day Sunday, so feel free to pop back for more throughout the game!



Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.