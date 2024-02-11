King cake is a Mardi Gras tradition in New Orleans. Locals voted for the best one
NPR's Debbie Elliot speaks with Ian McNulty, a food culture writer for nola.com about Mardi Gras cakes and the first Mardi Gras king cake bracket.
Copyright 2024 NPR
