Can FCC ban stop robocalls using AI generated voices?

Published February 12, 2024 at 6:52 AM MST

The Federal Communications Commission is taking a stand against artificial intelligence robocalls.

Last week, the commission banned robocalls using voices created by AI are officially illegal. The decision comes after thousands of voters in New Hampshire received this call using a fake version of President Biden’s voice — urging them not to vote in the primary.

But will the FCC’s ban be enough to stop the spread of artificially generated robocalls?

We put that question to Hany Farid, professor at the University of California Berkeley School of Information, where he focuses on digital forensics and misinformation.

