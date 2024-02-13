Morning news brief
A new effort begins to work out a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Defense Secretary Austin, who's in the hospital, cancels Brussels trip. Jon Stewart returns to anchor The Daily Show on Mondays.
Copyright 2024 NPR
