The 2 oldest presidential frontrunners move closer to a rematch. Should age matter?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with presidential scholar Alexis Coe about whether age should be considered when deciding on a presidential candidate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with presidential scholar Alexis Coe about whether age should be considered when deciding on a presidential candidate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.