What space stations of the future could look like
NASA officials plan to take down the International Space Station at the end of 2030. They are collaborating with private industries, which will develop its replacement.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NASA officials plan to take down the International Space Station at the end of 2030. They are collaborating with private industries, which will develop its replacement.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.