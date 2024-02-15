© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

Ocean discovered on Saturn's moon Mimas

Published February 15, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST

Astronomers fishing for signs of life on other worlds got a nibble recently when they found a new ocean in a surprising place.

Mimas, a moon of Saturn, probably has a liquid ocean beneath its icy surface, according to a new paper in the journal Nature. That does not necessarily mean there’s extraterrestrial life there, but the discovery does raise some tantalizing questions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with science journalist Alexandra Witze.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate