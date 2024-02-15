The News Roundup - Domestic

Closed-door hearings in the case of the classified documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate began this week. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon first met with Trump’s team on Monday morning and then with the special counsel’s prosecutors later in the day.

Former Rep. George Santos’ congressional seat flipped from red to blue this week. Former New York congressman Tom Suozzi won a special election to retake his place in the Capitol.

The 2024 Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, was the most-watched TV broadcast since the 1969 Moon landing.

