Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's supporters blame Putin for his death in prison

By Scott Simon,
Charles Maynes
Published February 17, 2024 at 6:03 AM MST

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are mourning his death, which was announced by Russian authorities on Friday.

