The hearing into Julian Assange’s appeal against extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States has wrapped up in London. The hearing was just two days long and is likely going to go against Assange.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer has been at the high court in London and joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.