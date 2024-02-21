Morning news brief
U.S. Supreme Court takes up an environmental case. Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race for the GOP presidential nomination. Alabama's Supreme Court gives fertilized eggs the same rights as children.
Copyright 2024 NPR
U.S. Supreme Court takes up an environmental case. Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race for the GOP presidential nomination. Alabama's Supreme Court gives fertilized eggs the same rights as children.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.